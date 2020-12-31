Albuquerque woman charged with armed robbery, mail theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that 31-year-old Cecilia Ann Gillespie of Albuquerque was charged in federal court on December 30 with robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, mail theft, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Gillespie has a detention hearing scheduled for January 4.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Oct. 13 a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex in Albuquerque. The suspect is said to have taken mail keys and several pieces of U.S. mail.

On Nov. 23 a USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint of two trays of mail in Albuquerque. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that the suspects allegedly fled both times in a white Dodge Avenger.

A criminal complaint alleges that the vehicle that was used in the crimes belongs to Gillespie and that she was the driver in both of the armed robberies. According to the complaint, on Dec. 11, U.S. Postal Inspectors located the white Dodge Avenger and allegedly saw Gillespie getting into the vehicle.

On that same day, Postal Inspectors, Homeland Security Investigations, and the New Mexico State Police conducted a search of the residence where the vehicle was located. During the search, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports inspectors found stolen mail including stolen checks that were both opened and unopened.

Authorities say Gillespie was one of the occupants on the lease. If convicted, Gillespie faces a minimum of seven and up to 25 years in prison. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated this case with the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the New Mexico State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie Roybal is prosecuting the case.

