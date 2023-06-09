ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman made her first appearance in court today, June 9, after allegedly letting her two-year-old daughter die from a cocaine overdose last month. Kreshenna Delaney appeared in front of Judge Stanley Whitaker this afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Delaney’s sister was watching the baby when it became unresponsive on the morning of May 16. Delaney took the child to the hospital where it was discovered that the two-year-old girl had ingested cocaine.

Delaney was questioned by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), and she admitted to both using and selling cocaine out of her home. The two-year-old and two other young children had been staying at that home.

Just a few days later, the child died and the other children were taken by CYFD. Delaney is accused of one count of child abuse resulting in death and two more counts of child abuse. She had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and will be detained until her trial.