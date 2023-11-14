ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Raeanna Ruiz who is a suspect in a murder at an apartment in northeast Albuquerque last month. Ruiz is wanted in connection to the death of Santiago Roybal on October 18.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed the victim running from a white SUV with three people inside to an apartment complex on Tulane Dr. and then showed two people chasing Roybal to the apartment of John Castleberry. Four shots were fired into the apartment hitting both Roybal and Castleberry. Roybal was declared dead at the scene.

Ruiz was identified as the owner of the white SUV and an arrest warrant was issued Monday. She’s facing an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. The other suspects mentioned in the complaint have not been identified.