ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday night, a man was stabbed and killed in Albuquerque. Authorities arrested the woman they think is responsible.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), a woman named Jennifer Key, 50, was drinking and smoking marijuana Friday evening with two other people at her apartment in the 4200 block of Spanish Bit Street NE.

Witnesses claimed Key started to argue with a man through her window. It’s alleged she knew the man, and he had previously attacked her. Authorities reported the man went into the unlocked apartment after he had left and returned.

Key reportedly told officials the man “got in her face,” so she stabbed him two or three times to “get him to back up.” A witness told police they didn’t think the man was a threat.

The stabbing was fatal. Key was charged with second-degree murder.