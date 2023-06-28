ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who said she was fed up over the homeless population in her area found herself in jail after allegedly firing a gun at random from her front yard near Central and Louisiana. Angie Archuleta was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported Archuleta said last week she was going to start shooting homeless people. Police said one person was injured after being hit with shrapnel from the gunfire. A detention hearing is set for Friday.