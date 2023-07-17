ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was arrested on Friday, July 14, for damaging property at the University of New Mexico. 25-year-old Ella Barnes has been taken into custody for hitting parked cars, pulling on car door handles, and offering cannabis brownies to students at the Lobo Village apartment complex.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to Lobo Village, where they found Barnes in the pool. When confronted by police, Barnes screamed, spit at, and kicked the officers. Barnes has since been arrested and taken to jail.