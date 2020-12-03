Albuquerque woman arrested for alleged DWI after driving SUV into home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars after police say she was drunk and slammed her SUV into a house. The Albuquerque Police Department says several witnesses called them on Wednesday night to report the crash.

When officers got to the home near the Rail Yards, they found 34-year-old Melanie Montoya. Police say she had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

The homeowner told KRQE News 13 that he had just gotten off of work when the SUV drove through his son’s bedroom. “He stays with me on the weekends, so it was a Christmas blessing that he was not home,” said homeowner Chris Kalozzi.

Police say Montoya admitted to having a shot of alcohol earlier in the day but refused a field sobriety test. She has been charged with careless driving and aggravated DWI.

