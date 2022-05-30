ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man after the two got into a fight. Police were sent to Hazeldine near Broadway about a stabbing in progress Saturday night.

Police found Paulette Locaspino, who told them she had been cut on the neck by a man still in the home. She then told police he had stabbed himself in the abdomen. He however, told police the two had gotten into an argument and that she was drunk. The man told police Locaspino stabbed him. Police also say Locaspino admitted to cleaning blood off two of the knives that were used. She’s been charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.