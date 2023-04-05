ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who was allegedly involved in the shooting death of a homeless woman earlier this week made her first court appearance Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, Kristina Withrow claims she gave a gun to her 18-year-old son, Kristian Crespin, and told him to shoot toward a woman she was arguing with. He allegedly fired three times, with one of those bullets hitting and killing the woman.

Both Crespin and Withrow are charged with murder.

During Withrow’s first appearance Wednesday, the state filed a preventative detention motion. The case now heads to the district court.