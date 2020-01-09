Albuquerque woman allegedly urinates on South Valley porch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was caught by police for allegedly urinating on a South Valley doorstep.

A criminal complaint states on the evening of December 29, 54-year-old Renetta McCloud went to an apartment on Foothill Road asking for a friend who did not live at that address. McCloud left only to return a short time later and allegedly urinated on the front porch of the apartment.

According to the complaint, that’s when McCloud got into a verbal argument with the apartment’s residents and police were called.

The complaint states police ended up finding McCloud at a nearby gas station where she admitted to urinating on the property because she didn’t have anywhere else to do so. McCloud has a history of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. She will go before Metro Court later this month for this incident.

