Albuquerque woman allegedly starts fight with officers, gets tased

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was tased and arrested after allegedly starting a fight with Albuquerque police officers.

According to a criminal complaint, two women got into a fight at the gas station at Wyoming and Central on Tuesday. Managers at the store said one of the women took out a gun and began waving it around.

By the time officers arrived, the woman with the gun had left and one woman remained, 26-year-old Shawna Jake. Jake was reportedly yelling and starting fights with people in the parking lot. Police tried to calm her down, but Jake continued to antagonize them saying “F*** APD, you killed my homie.”

The complaint states Jake began to approach the officers, who warned Jake would be tased if she didn’t stop. After Jake made one last advance at police with her fists balled, she was tased and arrested.

Jake was charged with disorderly conduct, assault upon a peace officer, and resisting arrest. A court date for the charges is set for February 25. Jake has a criminal history that includes multiple trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.