Albuquerque woman accused of trying to help shooting suspect in custody

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman suspected of trying to help a shooting suspect is now in custody. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say Michelle Montano was outside her home near Edith and Paseo del Norte when she witnessed a shooting last month but didn’t tell authorities about the suspect’s whereabouts and even gave them a fake name.

Story Continues Below

She’s also accused of handing the gun to the suspect, Antonio Morales. Online records show Montano was arrested on Sunday.

She’s charged with harboring or aiding a felon and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her next court date has not been set.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES