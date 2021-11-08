Albuquerque woman accused of trying to help shooting suspect in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman suspected of trying to help a shooting suspect is now in custody. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say Michelle Montano was outside her home near Edith and Paseo del Norte when she witnessed a shooting last month but didn’t tell authorities about the suspect’s whereabouts and even gave them a fake name.

She’s also accused of handing the gun to the suspect, Antonio Morales. Online records show Montano was arrested on Sunday.

She’s charged with harboring or aiding a felon and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her next court date has not been set.