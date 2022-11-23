ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother accused of stealing plants from Albertsons all over Albuquerque with her daughter in tow might be home for Thanksgiving after an appeal. Police say Lovelea Degeer can be seen on video stealing plants from outside the grocery stores.

In all, they say she stole $8,000 worth of plants over a year-and-a-half and then turned around and sold them, many times with her 15-year-old daughter. Prosecutors asked for and were granted pretrial detention saying she continued to be a danger but she appealed.

However, the appeals court ruled on Tuesday in Degeer’s favor saying that they don’t believe the state met the burden of proof. As of Wednesday morning, she was still in the Metro Detention Center but has been ordered to be released.