ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman suspected of being at the center of a shoplifting crime ring has taken a plea deal. Police arrested Athena Padilla last year after they said she and three others stole more than $19,000 worth of items from Kohl’s and Target. Investigators said they would mob the store and leave all at once.

Court records show Padilla faced nearly three dozen charges but pled guilty to nine including five shoplifting. She will be sentenced at a later date.