ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for an Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting from the same store three times. Carmen Socorro Sanchez-Trejo was identified by the Albuquerque Police Department through surveillance videos and photos from previous arrests.

She’s accused of shoplifting from Kohl’s on Holly Ave. three times this year with the help of a second unnamed suspect. A warrant was issued for her arrest Thursday.