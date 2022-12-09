ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April.

Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a theft. Martinez was arrested during a SWAT standoff in November. Friday, Martinez pleaded not guilty.