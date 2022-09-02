ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to rob businesses, will stay behind bars until trial. Shugart is accused of burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. Altogether, she is charged with 69 counts from the robberies and tampering with evidence.

The state filed a pretrial detention motion Friday to keep her in custody. “In this case, the business community, the small business community here in Albuquerque has been affected by this defendant, put on edge, they are in fear for their businesses. They are in fear of their property, they are in fear of their continual livelihood,” said Joey Montoya, prosecutor.

Shugart’s defense attorney argued that she should be let out due to a personal situation she needs to tend to. Ultimately, Judge Bruce Fox sided with the state and Shugart will stay behind bars until trial.