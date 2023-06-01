ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brianna Armijo, accused of luring a man on a dating app and then beating him, is back in custody. The District Attorney’s office said that in February 2022, Armijo met a man on Tinder and invited him to her apartment.

When the man went inside, investigators said three armed men beat the victim then forced him to drive to his parent’s home. There, police said the suspects then beat the victim and another person in the home.

The DA said Armijo was originally arrested last June then released a month later but cut off her GPS monitor in February. Armijo was rearrested Thursday morning. Police are still searching for other suspects involved.