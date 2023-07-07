ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Erica Valdez, accused of killing her husband on the Fourth of July, made her first appearance in court Friday. Valdez is accused of shooting and killing her husband Joel Valdez at their home near 98th Street and Dennis Chavez on Tuesday just before midnight.

According to the criminal complaint, several witnesses told police that Erica Valdez threatened to kill Joel Valdez before the shooting. Some even provided evidence of her threatening to kill other people. The bullet casing at the scene matched a gun she had purchased back in February.

Valdez was in front of Judge Elliott Asra. The state has filed for preventative detention. A hearing date has not yet been set.