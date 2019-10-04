Albuquerque woman accused of killing cat, fleeing from officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows an Albuquerque woman on the run after allegedly killing a family pet.

On the night of August 31, Albuquerque police officers caught up with a woman said to be driving erratically through the streets, nearly hitting other drivers. They say 26-year-old Alizandra Reed-Lopez was behind the wheel.

Reed-Lopez: “Have I been pulled over for any reason?”

Officer: “Yes.”

Reed-Lopez: “For what?”

Officer: “Because you’re a danger to yourself.”

Officers quickly learned Reed-Lopez had been on the run all day.

Officer: “Just today, Isleta Police had tried to stop her and so have airport police.”

It started when a family member called the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, claiming Reed-Lopez had killed their cat by slashing its throat.

Family members told BCSO deputies Reed-Lopez had been the only one home at the time of the killing. The homeowner found the family cat in a trash bag with its throat slit.

It’s not clear where Reed-Lopez went after leaving the North Valley home, but APD pulled her over after she refused to stop for several blocks on Lomas under I-40.

Reed-Lopez refused to even roll down the window, much less get out of the car, because she said she was scared.

Reed-Lopez: “You’re going to kill me, you’re going to shoot me.”

Officer: “I’m not going to shoot you. I’m here to help you.”

The first officer called in a Crisis Intervention Team, who put a spike belt under Reed-Lopez’s car to try and keep her from fleeing. However, it didn’t work.

She is seen on video pulling away from officers twice, before crashing into a street light on Lomas and Broadway. There, after an hour and a half, officers finally got her out of the car and took her into custody.

Reed-Lopez has pleaded not guilty to extreme animal cruelty and battery on a police offer, among other charges. She has a hearing set for later this month.