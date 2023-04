ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Key, the woman accused of stabbing a man to death at her apartment earlier in April, pleaded not guilty in court. A judge decided to hold Key in custody until her trial.

Witnesses told detectives Key got into an altercation through her window with a man she knew from a past relationship. Key claimed the man entered her apartment and got in her face before she stabbed and killed him.