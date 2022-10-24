ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things.

According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and told the couple they were in her home and needed to leave. Court documents say Abeyta began to throw throw things and even hit the man in the head with an air fryer. She is then accused of grabbing a sword the man had and swinging it at him.

Police say the man was able to wrestle the sword away from her and pin her down until officers arrived. Abeyta is charged with aggravated assault and battery.