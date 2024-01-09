ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is in custody, accused of holding another woman in a wheelchair against her will. Brandi Marquez, 40, is accused of trapping the woman and beating her.

According to the criminal complaint, Marquez and another suspect accused the woman of stealing clothing. Police say the woman in the wheelchair had bruising on her face, consistent with the attacks she accused Marquez of committing.

Marquez was booked into the Metro Detention Center on charges of false imprisonment and battery.