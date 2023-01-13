ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial.

Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. When police arrived, they found Salazar dead. Police say Bonner is the one who shot and killed him.

Friday in court, the state argued with her past criminal history and violent nature of the crime, she should be held until trial. The defense acknowledged Acosta does have a criminal past, but that she has no violent convictions. A judge ruled Acosta will be held until trial. Acosta was also arraigned Friday. She pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, aggravated burglary and other charges.