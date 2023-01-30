ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on 16 different teams will aim at addressing one warrant a week.

With the work across those teams, Albuquerque Police believe that the teams can serve well over 800 warrants in the first year, as some of the suspects they’re expecting to target will likely have more than one warrant.

In ranking which warrants get served first, APD says its 16 specialized teams will “prioritize the 800 most dangerous offenders.” Made of more than 60,000 outstanding warrants, the metro-area’s warrant backlog has been widely discussed by Albuquerque city officials as one of the most immediate actions the city can take to address crime.

Earlier this money, the city initially unveiled a request for a $10-million dollar warrant service fund that would help pay the overtime APD says it needs to serve warrants, while maintaining continuity in day-to-day policing. The city’s proposal is that half the funding would be earmarked for the metro-area, while the other half would go toward warrant serving operations in the rest of the state.

Roughly a week after discussing that initial request, Albuquerque city officials doubled their request to $20-million: half for the metro-area, with the other half going toward operations around the state. Lawmakers have yet to approve the request. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has indicated support for some crime related measures.

Albuquerque’s increase in the request for funding came after a meeting with the director of the U.S. Marshal Service, Ronald L. Davis, who visited Albuquerque on January 11. Davis has promised to surge the number of deputy marshals in Albuquerque.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.