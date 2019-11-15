Albuquerque therapist hit with new rape charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque therapist accused of raping patients has been hit with a new charge linked to a new alleged victim.

Lamarr Edgerson is accused of raping the women after putting them under hypnosis at his office on Yale and Gibson. One woman came forward in 2017, and now another one has a similar story.

Edgerson was scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge Friday morning but didn’t show. No other members of the court appeared which may be because a plea hearing is scheduled for later in the day Friday on the first charge.

This indicates prosecutors and Edgerson have reached a deal. It’s unclear if the new case will be included in that.