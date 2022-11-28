ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who shot a pregnant 17-year-old, killing her baby, was sentenced Monday. Adam Herrera will spend 18 years in prison.

Herrera was only 15 when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex in May of 2020. He and three others opened fire, hitting Malagon in the stomach twice.

Malagon had a c-section, but the baby died just a few hours after being born. Monday, Judge Lucy Solomon laid down his sentence. “I hope you are remorseful. At this point, I don’t see that. I see that you have a history of charges, and those were not wake-up calls, and now you have a case that has severely impacted this family,” said Judge Solomon.

Herrera’s time in prison will be followed by five years of parole. He will also have to pay restitution.