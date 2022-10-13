ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attorney for Alexis Pina, the woman who helped plan an armed robbery turned murder, asked a judge Thursday to reconsider her conditions of release. Pina pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection to the 2019 killing of Calvin Kelly.

Pina lured Kelly into the parking lot of his apartment near Juan Tabo and Candelaria. Jassiah Montoya and Adam Cazares then held Kelly at gunpoint and when he tried to run, Montoya told Cazares to shoot Kelly. Cazares shot Kelly, killing him. Pina was the alleged mastermind of the plan.

Thursday, Pina’s attorneys asked a judge to authorize her release to a sober living facility. They cited the progress she made over the last three years including getting her GED and say she is ready to move out of custody.

Prosecutors argued against that “At this time, releasing is premature, because we still have to do that next step as to whether or not she is amenable to treatment,” said Shonetta Estrada, Assistant District Attorney.

The judge did set an amenability hearing for December before Pina turns 21. That hearing will be taken into account in her sentencing and if she’ll be sentenced as a juvenile until she’s 21, which is in January, or if she’ll be moved into the adult system.