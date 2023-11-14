ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Malachi Crockett, 18, has pled guilty to multiple counts relating to a March 2023 crime spree. Crockett, along with two other juveniles, were accused of multiple carjackings all while he had a gun.

Crockett pled guilty to three counts of carjacking and aiding and abetting along with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He faces up to 15 years in prison for each carjacking count and up to life in prison for the firearm charge. A sentencing date has not been set.