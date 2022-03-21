ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who took part in the robbery and murder of an Albuquerque man will spend 21 years behind bars. Jassiah Montoya was in court on Monday.

In November, Montoya pled guilty to felony first-degree murder in the death of Calvin Kelly. In 2019, Kelly was murdered during a robbery outside of his apartment on Juan Tabo and Candelaria. Investigators say he was lured outside by Alexis Pina and robbed at gunpoint by then-15-year-old Montoya and 31-year-old Adam Cazares.

The trio told him not to run, and when he did, Montoya told Cazares to shoot him. That shot killed Kelly.

His mother spoke to Montoya during the hearing on Monday. “If he can remember anything when he is sentenced that he has taken something away from us that we can never bring back and he was a good soul,” said Paulette Sullivan, Kelly’s mother.

The judge sentenced Montoya to 21 years with five years of parole. Adam Cazares is still awaiting trial for shooting Kelly. Pina entered a plea deal, but that document is sealed. Another woman, Cynthia Salgado, pled guilty for helping plan the crime and is awaiting sentencing.