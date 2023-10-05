ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge released a teen originally charged with drunk driving and crashing into a group of people waiting in line at food truck. Now, a blood alcohol test shows the driver was not intoxicated, changing the direction of the case.

It was a chaotic scene in mid-July. According to police, Abraham Corral Alvarez was racing two other vehicles when he struck a divider along the ART route and hit four pedestrians waiting in line at the Taco Bus food truck on Central near 47th.

Originally, Corral Alvarez faced charges of great bodily harm by vehicle and driving under the influence. A judge ordered him to be held until trial.

His defense asked for the judge on Thursday to release him. They said a blood draw showed there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. The state said they did not disagree with the motion to release Corral Alvarez.

Prosecutors wanted some restrictions asking the judge to make sure if he drives, that he has insurance and a valid driver’s license. The judge granted the motion and said Corral Alvarez is required to report to pre-trial services. Alvarez is also not allowed to leave Bernalillo County without permission while he’s released.

Alvarez’s trial date is scheduled for February. The DA’s office said he now faces three reckless driving charges causing serious injury. Prosecutors are dropping the DWI portion of the charges.