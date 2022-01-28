ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen pleaded not guilty Friday morning to kidnapping and murder. Police say 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes lured a man into a robbery through social media last year.
APD believes Dukes, along with Adrian Avila and two other suspects held the victim at gunpoint demanding cash, jewelry, and a gun. They allegedly drove to his home and when they arrived, his brother, 24-year-old Elias Otero, came out of the house and threatened to shoot the suspects.
Police say Avila then show and killed Otero. Prosecutors are now asking a judge to keep her locked up until trial, saying Dukes went on the run for nearly a year before she was arrested. A different judge will have to make that determination.