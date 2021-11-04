Albuquerque teen pleads guilty to 2019 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager who took part in the robbery and murder of an Albuquerque man could spend anywhere from no time to 30 years in prison. Jassiah Montoya pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Calvin Kelly on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Investigators say Kelly was lured into a parking lot by Alexis Pina, a girl he was friends with on Facebook, then robbed at gunpoint by Montoya who was 15 at the time, and Adam Cazares who was 31 at the time. The incident happened in 2019 outside of Kelly’s apartment on Juan Tabo and Candelaria.

Prosecutors say the trio warned Kelly not to try and run and when he did, Montoya instructed Cazares to shoot him. He shot him in the back, killing him.

Montoya agreed to plead guilty to murder in the case, leaving a judge to decide how much time he should spend behind bars. His attorney says the time behind bars was the deciding factor in the plea.

“This plea is unusual for me, at least doing adult felonies in that the sentence in this particular case, while it’s a first-degree homicide–the sentence, any portion of it can be suspended. I’ve discussed that with Mr. Montoya and of course that was a big reason for the decision to take this plea,” said Montoya’s attorney John McCall.

Cazares who is accused of pulling the trigger is still awaiting trial. Pina entered a plea earlier but that document is sealed. A second woman, Cynthia Salgado, was later charged for helping plan the crime. She pleaded no contest and is awaiting sentencing.