Albuquerque teen pleads guilty in deadly crash case

An Albuquerque teen is facing 21 years in prison for a deadly crash in a stolen Jeep.

Dominic Rougemont was behind the wheel and fleeing from police in October 2017 when he ran into another vehicle at Eubank and Menaul. D’Markus Blea, 23, was killed.

Thursday in court, Rougemont pleaded guilty to four charges, including vehicular homicide and armed robbery. He will be sentenced in August.

Two others involved in the crash, Matthew Nieto and Quontez Kuvinka, are also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty.