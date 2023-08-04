ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marcos Barela, the teen accused of shooting and killing a woman who was trying to get her stolen car back, will be held behind bars. Barela made his first appearance in front of Judge William Parnall Friday afternoon.

Barela is facing first-degree murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a minor, and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Sydney Wilson. Judge Parnall determined that Barela is a danger to the community and ordered that he be held behind bars.