Albuquerque teen known for getting into trouble facing another federal charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen who is a convicted felony is in trouble again. Adrian Nieto, 19, pleaded guilty to federal gun charges earlier this year. After he took a loaded gun onto the Lavaland Elementary School campus while school was in session. He pleaded guilty to federal charges and faces up to five years in prison.

While awaiting sentencing, probation officers showed up at his home. They say Nieto opened the door, they could smell marijuana and noticed a drug scale, parts of a Glock pistol, ammo, and oxycodone pills on his nightstand. They searched his phone and found pictures of him holding a gun. He is now facing an additional federal charge for that. Nieto is no stranger to police, he’s been in trouble since he was 12-years-old.

