ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted Ruben Benavidez of murdering his mother’s boyfriend. Benavidez was 17 years old when prosecutors said he and his father kicked down the door of an apartment on Coal and 11th. That’s when they said Benavidez shot and killed Cedric Garcia Guzman.

Benavidez was tried as an adult and will be sentenced at a later date.