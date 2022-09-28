Noah Duran, the teen charged with a 2020 murder at an Albuquerque park, has been found guilty. Duran was 17 years old at the time and was convicted for shooting and killing Elijah Mirabal at North Domingo Baca Park during a drug deal-turned robbery in October 2020.

Duran’s defense says he opened fire in self-defense but claims the Albuquerque Police Department did not preserve the evidence to prove it. The first trial in May ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury in the retrial reached its decision Wednesday. Duran faces up to 30 years in prison.