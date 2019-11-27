Albuquerque teen continues to rack up violent criminal record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen with a long history of getting into trouble just can’t seem to learn his lesson. Now, police say he’s been involved in two more crimes, even shooting at a pregnant woman.

The teen was supposed to have a pre-trial detention hearing Tuesday afternoon at District Court, but it’s been reset to Wednesday morning. However, prosecutors want to keep him locked up until trial.

Albuquerque Police say 18-year old Mylin Bill was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he crashed into another vehicle, causing a 3-car pileup on Wyoming and I-40 earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness caught Bill on camera, running from the scene shortly after crashing. At the time of the crash, he was on probation for other crimes he committed when he was a minor.

Bill is no stranger to police. Police have connected Bill to a number of other crimes around the city, starting when he was only 16 years old.

“He’s a menace to society. Quite a record. He’s only 16 years old, managed to rack up 44 felony cases against him,” said Ofc. Simon Drobik back in January 2018.

Just a day before Bill was involved in the stolen car crash, police say he shot at a pregnant woman near Juan Tabo and Southern. He denied being the shooter, but a criminal complaint says surveillance video caught Bill shooting towards the woman and her boyfriend.

The state claims Bill is a danger to society and should stay locked up until trial. He turned 18 years old back in June.

