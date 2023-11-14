ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager charged in connection to shooting an Albuquerque Public Schools custodian is also charged for a string of armed robberies. Daniel Trujillo pled not guilty in court to 14 charges in two cases.

According to the grand jury indictment, he used a firearm to steal a vehicle from three people and threatened a woman to get a fourth stolen vehicle. He’s also charged with conspiracy and attempted armed robbery in this case.

That all happened the same week Kennedy Middle School custodian Paul Tafoya was shot. He’s charged with attempted second-degree murder in that case as well as two counts of aggravated battery, unlawful carrying on school premises, and unlawful carrying by a minor.