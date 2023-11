ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department charged Jan Lopez-Sanchez with shooting and critically injuring a 17-year-old girl he was dating. Back on November 5, the girl was in a car with a different teenager when Lopez-Sanchez pulled up in a white Cadillac.

The girl then told him to drive away and that’s when he shot the girl in the head. Lopez-Sanchez is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and negligent use of a deadly weapon.