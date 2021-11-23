Albuquerque teen charged with murder fighting to have charges dropped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen charged with murder at North Domingo Baca Park is fighting to have charges dropped citing lost evidence. Noah Duran is charged with killing Elijah Mirabal in October 2020.

Investigators say Mirabal went to the park to sell marijuana to a girl but Duran and another teen tried to rob him, then opened fire, killing him. However, Duran’s attorneys claim Duran acted in self-defense after Mirabal shot him four times.

Duran’s attorneys argue that he can’t get a fair trial because the state failed to preserve the vehicle belonging to the victim, resulting in the loss of important evidence. They said on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at a hearing by phone that the vehicle would have shown at what angle the shots were fired and would support the claim of self-defense.

The second teen in the case is still awaiting trial. His girlfriend told investigators he would often have her set up drug deals at the park and rob the victims.