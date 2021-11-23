Albuquerque teen charged with murder fighting to have charges dropped

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen charged with murder at North Domingo Baca Park is fighting to have charges dropped citing lost evidence. Noah Duran is charged with killing Elijah Mirabal in October 2020.

Investigators say Mirabal went to the park to sell marijuana to a girl but Duran and another teen tried to rob him, then opened fire, killing him. However, Duran’s attorneys claim Duran acted in self-defense after Mirabal shot him four times.

Story continues below

Duran’s attorneys argue that he can’t get a fair trial because the state failed to preserve the vehicle belonging to the victim, resulting in the loss of important evidence. They said on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at a hearing by phone that the vehicle would have shown at what angle the shots were fired and would support the claim of self-defense.

The second teen in the case is still awaiting trial. His girlfriend told investigators he would often have her set up drug deals at the park and rob the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES