ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cruz Medina, 16, one of the teens charged with murdering an Albuquerque Academy student at a party, is now accused in an armed robbery a month before the murder. Police say they were called to a neighborhood near 118th St. and Dennis Chavez in November of 2022

The victim told police she was trying to enter a gated community when a car pulled up behind her. She says two males forced her out of the car, hit her with a gun and stomped on her. Then, she told police another female tried to steal her car. Police say the suspects were able to get away with the victim and her passenger’s purses. They say the suspects also fired shots at the victim’s vehicle as they fled.

Investigators say they used social media, GPS and video the victim had taken to identify Medina as one of the suspects. Medina is already being held in custody until the murder trial of Jada Gonzales.