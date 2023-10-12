ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Izaiah Ruiz admitted to second-degree murder and armed robbery Thursday morning. Ruiz admitted to shooting and killing 21-year-old Eddie Ortiz back in September 2022 when he was 14-years-old. He also admitted to armed robbery for a carjacking that happened the day before.

Ruiz was caught after stealing someone’s AirPods while at school at West Mesa High School the same day as the shooting. Police tracked him using GPS on the device.

The now 15-year-old will face an amenability evaluation to determine if he will be charged as an adult with a maximum sentence of 15 years or will be committed to the custody of the Children, Youth, and Families Department until he turns 21.