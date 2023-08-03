ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marcos Barela, the 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Sydney Wilson who was trying to get her stolen vehicle back, will be in court Friday. Barela is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a minor, and tampering with evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilson tracked her stolen car to the Smith’s on Central and Coors when five juveniles jumped out of the car. Investigators believe Barela was with them and pulled out a gun shooting and killing Wilson. He turned himself into the police Wednesday. He’s excepted in court Friday for a hearing.