Albuquerque teen accused of killing cousin makes court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The teenager accused of killing his young cousin pleaded not guilty Friday in court.

Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Morphin's mother says he wrote a note admitting to killing the 9-year-old girl while she was spending the night at their home. Police say he led officers to her body in a nearby arroyo.

Court documents revealed the girl may have been sexually assaulted before her death and was found beaten.

Prosecutors are pushing to keep Morfin locked up until trial. A detention hearing is set for next week.

