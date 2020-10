ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen accused in a drive-by shooting outside of a police officer’s home is pleading guilty. In January, police say 18-year-old Lawrence Mosely and two other minors were parked behind an officer’s squad car waiting for a teenage girl to sneak out of the home next door.

However, the girl did not come out and surveillance captured the suspects driving by and firing shots. Mosley faces three years behind bars.

