Albuquerque tax preparer faces federal charges for fraudulent returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that an Albuquerque tax preparer has been arraigned in federal court on a 13-count indictment for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent income tax returns. A press release states that 47-year-old Solomon Gbara was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 12.

According to the indictment, from Feb. 10, 2015, through March 13, 2017, Gbara is accused of helping in the preparation and presentation of individual tax returns that included claims that he reportedly knew were false. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that the misrepresentations included claims for dependents and Schedule C businesses that taxpayers were not entitled to under the provisions of internal revenue laws.

If convicted, Gbara is facing up to three years in prison for each count under the indictment. The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Pena is prosecuting the case.