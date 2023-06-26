ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said it is making progress in the push to clear its warrant backlog. City leaders are betting that paying out more overtime will make an even bigger difference.

There are around 5,000 felony warrants in Bernalillo County right now.

Since the beginning of the year, officers have served around 2,000 warrants, but the total outstanding remains about the same. This means the department is serving them about as fast as new arrest warrants are coming in.

In a new conference Monday, the mayor and the police chief said that’s progress since at least the total isn’t going up.

However, they said, there’s clearly much more work to be done.

“If you have a warrant for a violent crime in Albuquerque, APD is coming for you,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Our officers are systematically tackling the warrant backlog because we can’t afford to keep violent offenders on our streets and threatening the safety our community.”

Now, the city will be using specific days to focus on warrants and apprehensions.

The legislature approved funding for overtime programs like this after the city and the county pushed for it.

Lawmakers approved $10 million for departments statewide.