ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Target employee is accused of embezzling thousands from a store. According to a criminal complaint, Andy Serrano faces 10 counts of embezzlement. He’s accused of voiding or discounting items for customers he was checking out at the store on Montgomery.

The ten transactions happened from February through March 15th. In one transaction, a customer paid $13 for what was supposed to be a $1300 purchase. Serrano is accused of causing the store to lose more than $10,000.